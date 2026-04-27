Hospitality Charity Launches Nationwide Fundraising Challenge To Tackle Industry Skills Shortages

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The Springboard Charity is calling on hospitality businesses to rally together and run for a powerful cause in The Springboard Virtual Race 2026 – The Stadium Sprint, a nationwide fundraising initiative designed to support people into careers in the sector and help address ongoing workforce challenges.

Taking place throughout July 2026, this year’s event – The Stadium Sprint – will see teams of 20 race each other along a unique digital route visiting iconic stadiums across Mexico, the USA and Canada, tying into a summer of sport and celebration.

Participants will collectively clock up miles through walking, running, cycling or swimming, using activity trackers to move their team along the route. This initiative is designed to bring together teams across multiple sites and regions, while raising funds to support Springboard’s work removing barriers to employment in hospitality.

Chris Gamm, CEO at Springboard said: “Hospitality has the power to change lives, but only if we open the door wide enough for people to walk through it.

“The Springboard Virtual Race is a fun, inclusive way for hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and hospitality suppliers to come together, energise their teams and raise game‑changing funds. Every registration, every pound raised and every team that signs up helps create brighter futures for people and a stronger, more resilient workforce for hospitality.”

Springboard’s programmes provide training, mentoring and work placements to help people, particularly those facing disadvantage, build long-term careers in hospitality. The charity has committed to delivering one million new hospitality skills by 2030 to help strengthen the industry’s future workforce.

To register your team, visit: https://springboard.uk.net/virtualrace