The Parcel Yard Reopens – And Raises The Bar For Station Pubs

Fuller’s has announced a new look for The Parcel Yard – with the return of the Loft Bar & Restaurant and a touch of opulence and glamour throughout.

In 2012, the opening of The Parcel Yard changed the future of station pubs forever from forgotten places that were there to kill time, to being a destination in its own right and a place where trains were deliberately missed for another pint and weary travellers could refuel, recharge and relax.

On the top floor of this iconic building, full service and laid tables welcome guests and bring a touch of class – stirring memories of French elegance from the great station restaurants of Paris and increasing customer dwell time. The kitchen team, under the leadership of Rachid Messaoudi – who has been at The Parcel Yard since its original opening – mixes pub classics with a range of mouth-watering specials and an exciting range of beers and wines.

Downstairs, the classic Fuller’s pub has been given a stylish makeover. The main atrium plays host to lone travellers and excited parties alike, while velvet-covered armchairs bring a new level of opulence throughout. Comfort is at the forefront but the departure information screens remain to ensure trains are not missed and sharing platters and small plates on the pub’s menu offer a quick and tasty addition to the pre-train pint.

In addition to the two major customer areas, The Parcel Yard’s popular meeting rooms have also been refurbished – offering a range of sizes for everything from corporate meetings to weddings.

General Manager, Barbara Habib, said:

“I’ve always loved The Parcel Yard – having been a deputy manager here when it first opened. It looks better than ever following this investment and I know the customers are going to love it. I can’t wait to welcome both familiar and new faces and show off our fantastic venue.”

Fred Turner, Chief Operating Officer at Fuller’s, said:

“The Parcel Yard has been an incredibly successful site for Fuller’s over the last 13 years – and now, to celebrate its coming of age, we have taken it to a whole new level.

“Whether you are stopping for a quick pint while waiting for a train, holding a business meeting, enjoying a three course-meal or tying the knot, The Parcel Yard offers a perfect, and very glamorous, solution.”