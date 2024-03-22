Hospitality Creates Light and Life for UK High Streets

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality champions importance of the sector for the regeneration of high streets at House of Lords Built Environment Committee.

Responding to the Built Environment Committee’s call for evidence at its ‘High Streets in towns and small cities’ inquiry, UKHospitality highlighted that hospitality businesses across the country play a key role in the regeneration of the country’s high streets, creating the foundations of an area in which people want to live, work and invest.



UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“Hospitality and high streets have a symbiotic relationship. At their heart, they both deliver services for their local communities – for those who live, work and visit high streets in towns and small cities across the country.

“Hospitality venues create light and life on high streets throughout the day and through to the evening. The industry plays a huge part in regenerating town centres, from reinvigorating disused sites to working closely with local BIDs to provide services for the community.”

During the evidence session, UKHospitality also raised the need for more support from Government in order for the industry to continue to play a vital role on high streets and in communities.

UKHospitality continues to urge Government to review the current business rates system, calling for root-and-branch reform to rebalance the system