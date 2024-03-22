NTIA and Institute of Hospitality Announce Strategic Partnership

Share Tweet Share Email

In a major move, the Institute of Hospitality has forged a strategic partnership with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), with the aim that the collaboration will assist both member organisations in better supporting their members on key industry issues.

With the hospitality profession still under economic pressure, struggling to find staff and businesses fighting to survive on a daily basis, in the UK and beyond, the partnership announcement comes after the Institute last month helped raise the profile of the NTIA’s campaign to email MPs to cut VAT ahead of the Spring Budget.

Although the industry didn’t receive an economic lifeline in the Chancellor’s Budget Statement, the collaboration helped raise the profile of the industry’s need for urgent action and provided its members with a channel to voice their opinions.

The NTIA’s mission to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the benefits that the Night-Time Industry brings to the UK and beyond believes the new partnership with the Institute of Hospitality will help promote the significant and positive impacts of the vibrant profession on society as a whole. Opening up inclusive and informed discussions across the diverse segment of the industry to a much wider audience.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says

“As CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), I am thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with the Institute of Hospitality. In an industry facing immense challenges, this collaboration is a beacon of hope. Together, we amplify the voices of our members, advocating for crucial support, professional development and understanding from policymakers.”

“Our recent efforts to advocate for VAT cuts showcased the power of collective action. Though we didn’t secure immediate relief, we ignited conversations and empowered our community to speak out.”

“Now, united with the Institute, we elevate our mission to champion the Night-Time Industry’s vital contributions. This partnership isn’t merely about alliances; it’s about leveraging expertise to bolster our members’ resilience and prosperity. Through enriched resources and inclusive dialogues, we pave the way for a stronger, more vibrant hospitality landscape.”

“Together, with the Institute of Hospitality, we illuminate the path forward, ensuring our industry thrives and flourishes.”

The Institute of Hospitality, who represent over 16,000 global hospitality members from students to senior executives, alongside many brand-name businesses, are a professional industry body committed to providing lifelong learning and raising standards across the diverse industry.

The Institute’s CEO, Robert Richardson FIH MI was quick to point out that the latest strategic partnership isn’t the Institute moving into the political space. “Our partnership with the NTIA is about bringing different expertise together and providing broader support to our collective membership. Both organisations bring different skills to the table and working together can only strengthen our passion to help our members feel supported and access a range of educational resources previously unavailable to them.”

Working collaboratively to support professional development resources, training and welfare is already a passion of the NTIA and aligns with the Institute’s purpose.

“The Institute is passionate about the industry and its members, and the synergy between our two organisations can only help the industry and our members become stronger” commented Richardson.

The partnership’s activities throughout the year are set to focus on live events and online CPD activities, with further announcements due in the coming weeks.