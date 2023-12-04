Hospitality Heroes To Run 10k A Day In The Lead Up To Christmas To Fight Homelessness

Share Tweet Share Email

A group of 15 Hospitality Heroes, comprised of operators, suppliers and business leaders, will be undertaking an epic run challenge this month, setting out on Friday to run 10km every day from 1st December through to Christmas Day, to raise vital funds for industry charity Only A Pavement Away.

To support people facing homelessness across this tough season, the group will be running across a 24-day period, totalling a mammoth 240,0000 metres, or 150 miles per person. All funds raised will go to ‘Only A Pavement Away’, to help support people facing homelessness this winter, with the long term aim of helping them find meaningful employment in the hospitality industry.

Fundraising founder, Alan Armstrong was inspired to make a difference in this difficult time and alleviate the pressure for those facing homelessness and the hospitality sector. Alan and the team of runners have already raised a fantastic £1000 for Only A Pavement Away. The group’s goal is to raise a monumental £5000 for the charity.

These funds could not come at a more important time, as sadly, this Christmas, thousands of people across the UK will be sleeping rough and in desperate need of support through the colder months. Nearly a quarter of a million households across England are now experiencing homelessness, that includes rough sleeping, sofa surfing and staying in unsuitable temporary accommodation like B&Bs. Rough sleeping alone has increased in England by 26% in the past year.

Alan Armstrong, Challenge Founder and Founder of Spaceman Hospitality Marketing said,

“We know winter is such a difficult time for people facing homelessness. Like many, I was disappointed by recent rhetoric calling homelessness a ‘lifestyle choice’ and was motivated to do something positive for people struggling. When I conceived of this run challenge, I was amazed by how many of my colleagues and friends in the hospitality industry wanted to get involved and raise funds. Only A Pavement Away is such a fantastic charity in delivering long term stability for people facing homelessness, and it is a real honour to help the team in their mission.”

Greg Mangham, Managing Director of Only a Pavement away, said:

“This challenge encapsulates everything that is amazing about hospitality. It’s all about being part of and supporting the communities we work with. Through their fundraising efforts, these hospitality heroes are helping us support our members during this tough time of year and fight homelessness this Christmas.”