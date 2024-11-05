Hospitality Leaders Warn Against Christmas Tube Strikes

Share Post Share Email

As a fresh set of tube strikes take place from this week, UKHospitality has co-ordinated a letter to Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London; Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the RMT; and Mick Whelan, General Secretary of ASLEF, urging against further tube strikes during the Christmas period.

The letter is backed by the bosses of Britain’s biggest pub groups – Fuller’s, Greene King, Punch Pubs, Stonegate Group, Young’s – and leading London businesses, including Côte Brasserie, Drake & Morgan, ETM Group, Hippodrome Casino, Tossed and Wasabi.

The letter says: “Our request to you as leaders of your respective organisations is to conclude these negotiations swiftly, or risk permanent damage to the London economy.

“A strike at any time of year means hospitality businesses can lose 70% of that day’s income. But in this crucial period the effect is even worse, and a strike cancelled at the last moment will probably be too late to stop the negative impact.

“Bookings for large parties are already cancelled, or never made at all. Coverage in global media will mean some potential visitors to our city have decided not to risk a visit.

“Some hospitality businesses make up to 40% of their annual takings in the two months before Christmas. Losing income at this time of year can and does put the future of these businesses at risk, and with it, people’s jobs.

“We ask only that you swiftly conclude the negotiations before the impact on our businesses and our city becomes unacceptably high, threatening the livelihoods of those working in it.”