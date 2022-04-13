SquareMeal Announces the Top 100 Restaurants in London and the UK

Share Tweet Share Email

The UK’s leading independent restaurant guide – SquareMeal – has announced the best restaurants that London and the UK has to offer. SquareMeal’s London Top 100 shines a spotlight on the Capital’s greatest places to eat, as voted for by critics and diners. Elsewhere in the country, SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 is the only list of its kind to exclude London’s restaurants – allowing the wider UK’s dining scene to truly shine.

Using a combination of thousands of reader votes and the opinion of SquareMeal’s own expert critics, the UK top 100 restaurants is a true reflection of Britain’s beautifully varied dining scene – with everything from fine dining experiences through to farm-to-table restaurants and everything in between. Each eatery is truly unique but they all have one thing in common – an unmissable menu.

Mayfair restaurant BiBi named the best in London

Chef Patron Chet Sharma has a seriously impressive CV, having completed a PhD in physics and worked at L’Enclume, Moor Hall and The Ledbury before then opening BiBi last year. Stepping out from the side-lines and into the spotlight, chef Chet Sharma’s debut solo venture is a confident addition to the Mayfair dining scene. Having sensed a gap in the market for contemporary Indian food made with best-of-British ingredients, his menu delivers plate after plate of vibrant fare.

Speaking about BiBi’s win – Chef Patron Chet Sharma shared:

“Winning this award is a huge achievement for us at BiBi and made all the more special as we are still so early on in our journey. It drives us to work harder, to keep creating, innovating and looking after our guests the best we can. Thank you to SquareMeal and to our incredible team at BiBi.”

Somerset restaurant named the best in the UK

Somerset restaurant Osip came out on top as the UK’s best restaurant. This tiny farm-to-table gem is located in the village of Bruton and owned by ex-head chef of London favourites Portland and Clipstone, Merlin Labron-Johnson. The 22-cover restaurant is housed in a charming stone building which used to be the village ironmonger and brings top-quality cooking to this idyllic rural spot.

Speaking about Osip’s win – Chef Founder of Osip Merlin Labron-Johnson said:

“It’s a huge honour to be awarded No1 in SquareMeal’s top 100 UK restaurants. I’m so grateful to my team, and the amazing local suppliers we work with who have been so integral to achieving this accolade. I’m really proud that this has been voted for by genuine, passionate people who love what we’re doing at Osip, so it truly does mean a lot.”

SquareMeal’s Head of Content Caroline Hendry explains:

“A huge congratulations to all 200 restaurants, and in particular to our winners Osip and BiBi, who impressed us not only with their menus but with their work ethic and positive contribution to the hospitality industry “

“While some institutions have remained in the Top 100s, many newcomers have also risen up the ranks since we last ran the awards. A wonderful accolade for each new restaurant that has opened within such a trying couple of years for hospitality.”