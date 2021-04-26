Hospitality Restrictions Ease In Wales And Scotland

Share Tweet Share Email

Restrictions on hospitality businesses in Wales and Scotland will ease from today, with outdoor service allowed in Wales and an indoor reopening in Scotland with restrictions.

Scotland moves from Level 4 to Level 3 of its five tiers of restrictions meaning that cafes, restaurants, and beer gardens can open, as well as with non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, galleries and museums.

Hospitality will have to close at 8pm indoors, with alcohol only permitted to be served outside until 10pm, however, these rules will be eased on 17 May when pubs can open indoors until 10.30pm.

People can meet for a meal or drink and up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public space, such as a cafe or restaurant.

In Wales, pubs, restaurants, cafes, and other hospitality can now reopen outdoors.

Organised outdoor activities can resume for up to 30 people, as well as outdoor wedding receptions and outdoor visitor attractions.

Also set to reopen are outdoor entertainment venues, theme parks, outdoor swimming pools, drive-in events, car boot sales, and outdoor visitor attractions.

Restrictions were eased on Saturday to allow six people to meet outdoors, although indoors meetings are still only allowed in very limited circumstances.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “The public health situation in Wales continues to improve thanks to everything you are doing to help us control this awful virus. Cases of the virus are falling and our incredible vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength.

“Last week, we set out our programme to further reopen the economy and relax the restrictions we have lived with for so long, as part of our careful, step-by-step approach to keeping everyone safe. This week, because of the improvements we continue to see, we can bring forward some of our plans.

“This is only possible because of the efforts everyone is making to protect themselves and their loved ones.”