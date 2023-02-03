Hospitality Rising Hits 55,000 Job Applications

Share Tweet Share Email

Just twelve weeks after the launch of its ‘Rise Fast, Work Young’ campaign, Hospitality Rising has generated 55k applications to fill record hospitality industry vacancies

The world’s biggest hospitality recruitment initiative, Hospitality Rising, is celebrating 55,000 job applications, at the same time as reaching almost 10m impressions on TikTok.

Hospitality Rising’s inaugural campaign, ‘Rise Fast, Work Young’, was launched last October. Since then, the initiative has seen over 4,000 applications each week for the 37,000 roles that have been posted to the jobs page to date.

Since its inception just over a year ago, the initiative has gained the backing of more than 300 businesses as well as celebrity chefs and hospitality leaders.

Mark McCulloch, founder of Hospitality Rising and campaign director, said:

“We are blown away by the reach and success of this initial campaign push. Some 55,000 job applications and counting is an incredible achievement and the TikTok results show we are hitting the mark with our target audience.

“We’re launching a second wave of advertising and social media now and fully expect to see another surge in traffic as a result. We clearly couldn’t have achieved any of this without the support of our partners and we need to ensure we maintain momentum and build on these great results.

“To achieve that we need more even more businesses to join us and would urge any operators or suppliers not already involved, to grab the opportunity to come together to help tackle the workforce crisis that is threatening our brilliant industry.”

Hospitality Rising is backed by some of the biggest names in the UK, including Whitbread, Pret, Welcome Break, Hilton, Soho House, Prezzo, Revolution Bars Group, Parkdean Resorts, Claridge’s, J W Lees and The Pig. On the supplier-side, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, hospitality tech supplier Zonal, and guest WI-FI based marketing solution, Wireless Social, are platinum sponsors.

Celebrity chefs including Tom Kerridge, Angela Hartnett and Raymond Blanc OBE, have also generously leant their time and support to the initiative.