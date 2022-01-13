Hospitality Sector Sees Year-on-Year Sales Fall 30%

Share Tweet Share Email

The first full week of 2022 saw hospitality sales fall by 30% compared with the same week in 2020, according to the latest data from S4labour, the online labour-scheduling management system from Catton Hospitality.

London sites are continuing to experience worse like-for-likes than sites outside of London, with sales in the capital declining by 36% on 2020 levels.

S4labour’s Chief Innovation Officer, Richard Hartley, stated: “Speaking to customers, the availability of staff to meet sales has been a real issue for the sector. In some instances the demand is there, however the limit on available employees appears to be reducing opportunities for businesses. Hopefully as restrictions are eased, more staff are readily available and consumers gain more confidence.”

Meanwhile, research by purchase platform Cardlytics showed takeaway platforms enjoyed healthy growth in the last year, with spend increasing by 72% while fast-food outlets themselves saw growth of 20%. On average, consumers are also using takeaway platforms 46% more often than during the pandemic.

While online takeaway platforms have emerged stronger in 2021, physical restaurants haven’t been able to replicate this good fortune. It follows a year of uphill battles, with inflationary pressures and skills shortages to supply chain issues and a lack of availability of ingredients.