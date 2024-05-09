Hospitality Stars Named In ‘Skills Olympics’ Line-Up

Share Tweet Share Email

Two talented rising hospitality stars are following in the footsteps of our sporting Olympic stars, as they prepare to represent the UK at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, known as the ‘skills Olympics’.

Oska Ready, who studied at DN Colleges Group and now works for DN1 Delicatessen & Dining in Doncaster will represent the UK in Cooking.

Ruby Pile, who completed a BTEC in Hospitality at Cardiff and Vale College and now works at Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa near Bath will represent the UK in Restaurant Services.

WorldSkills UK, a four nations partnership between education, industry and UK governments, is responsible for selecting, mentoring and training Team UK. Pearson, the world’s leading learning company is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 which takes place from 10 -15 September.

Just like their sporting counterparts, Team UK has been training hard for this once in a lifetime opportunity to represent their country in their chosen career. Oska’s training is overseen by Sean Owens, a WorldSkills UK Training Manager and Culinary Training Officer at Ulster University. Ruby’s training is overseen by Shyam Patiar MBE, an International Consultant at Coleg Llandrillo.

The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953 and the event is used by governments around the world, economists and global business leaders as a litmus test to measure preparedness to optimise future economic growth.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 will host over 1500 young people from 65 countries, who will compete in 62 different skill disciplines.

On being selected for Team UK, Ruby Pile, Restaurant Services said:

“I am so proud of myself. The training has been my life for so long there was no question that I wanted to be selected for Team UK, and now I will be focusing on preparing for the competition. I can’t wait to get out to WorldSkills Lyon 2024,

Oska Ready, Cooking added: “WorldSkills Lyon will be an amazing experience, lifechanging in fact.”

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Luke Hall said:

“Best of luck to our remarkably talented competitors at this summer’s “skills Olympics”.

“WorldSkills is an excellent opportunity to prove on the global stage that we have built a world class skills and apprenticeship system. I am hoping for a podium sweep from our apprentices and students in Lyon.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“WorldSkills Lyon 2024 – think Olympic Games – where the prize is the world-class skills that UK employers are crying out for.

“The UK’s participation in the ‘skills Olympics’ will provide vital insights to ensure we can develop our apprenticeship and training programmes, to make them truly world-class.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional young people in Team UK; they are fantastic role models. Together with Pearson, we will use their participation at WorldSkills to boost the prestige of technical and vocational education, inspiring many more young people to take up technical and vocational training across the UK to help drive investment, jobs and economic growth.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said:

“Pearson shares many goals with WorldSkills UK – celebrating the best of vocational and technical education, raising awareness and the prestige of the sector and supporting young people to set benchmarks of excellence in their chosen fields.

“I hope the Team UK members take pride in the fact that their dedication and talent have rightfully earned them a place in this prestigious competition. The skills they have honed, and the standards they have worked so hard to reach, represent the very best our nation has to offer. Here at Pearson, we are cheering you on every step of the way.”