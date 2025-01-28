Hotel Teams Use Their Brain Power To Support Charity

Share Post Share Email

Hotel staff from Bristol used their brain power to help raise nearly £1,000 for the Brain Tumour Support charity which is based in Thornbury.

A dozen teams from eight businesses took part in the first Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) Charity Quiz Night at the Delta by Marriott Hotel.

As well as competing in the quiz, there was also a fund-raising raffle to help boost the donation to be given to the charity, which supports anyone diagnosed with a brain tumour, their carers, family and friends with free individual and specialist support for as long as it is needed.

The event was organised by the BHA’s Social and Charity Committee.

Ahad Vahabzadeh, from the BHA, said:

“It was a fantastic night all round and we were thrilled with the turnout and the generosity shown by everyone involved.

“This was the first time we’ve organised an event like this, but based on how well it went, we are hoping to do another one in the autumn and then turn it into an annual fund-raiser.”