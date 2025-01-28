BANK Bristol Announced As Best Restaurant Finalist At Trencherman’s Awards 2025

Share Post Share Email

The Trencherman’s Awards has named BANK Bristol as one of the finalists in its Best Restaurant category, following the second round of public voting. Alongside this year’s other finalists, representing the region’s top restaurants, hotels, pubs and chefs, BANK will now await the announcement of the trophy winners, which will be revealed during at the Awards Dinner at Homewood country house hotel near Bath on 24 March.

With eight public-voted categories, the Trencherman’s Awards calls on the South West’s food lovers to champion their favourite dining experiences across the region. BANK was the only Bristol-based establishment to be shortlisted at this year’s Awards, and the contemporary fire cooking restaurant will now line up against OSIP in Bruton, Paul Ainsworth at No6 in Padstow, The Clockspire near Sherborne, and Barnaby’s in Padstow, in the final of the Best Restaurant category.

Dan O’Regan, owner and founder of BANK, commented:

“We were up against some truly special restaurants in the Best Restaurant category shortlist, so we’re feeling properly honoured to now be one of this year’s five finalists. The Trencherman’s Awards celebrates the very best in hospitality across the region, and the standard here in the South West couldn’t be higher. We’re really proud of what we’re putting out at BANK, and incredibly appreciative of all the support that our guests have shown us. To know what we’re doing is being appreciated by so many is huge.”