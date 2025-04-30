Hoteliers Have All The Answers To Help Local Charity

Share Post Share Email

Teams of quizzers from 11 Bristol hotels came up with all the answers to raise £1,265 for the Brain Tumour Support charity.

A total of 75 people put their general knowledge to the test at the Bristol Hotel at the second fund-raising quiz to be hosted by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA).

This was the second fund-raising quiz organised by the BHA this year, following the success of the first one in January.

Ahad Vahabzadeh, from the BHA, said:

“These events are part of the BHA social and charity committee calendar, and help to bring colleagues closer, fostering a stronger team spirit within the city’s hospitality sector, while at the same time supporting a very worthy cause.

“We had more people taking part in the second one, so it is clearly proving popular.

“For the second time, the Harbour Hotel team won the quiz, so the challenge has been thrown out to the other hotels to brush up on their general knowledge in time for the next quiz.

“Meanwhile, our next fund-raising event with be a charity five-a-side football tournament at Ashton Gate later in the year.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part and who supported this event, their generosity is very much appreciated.”

The Brain Tumour Support charity has its headquarters just outside Bristol, and supports anyone diagnosed with a brain tumour, their carers, family and friends with free individual and specialist support for as long as it is needed.