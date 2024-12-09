Hoteliers Planning Magnificent Seventh Hospitality Awards Evening

Share Post Share Email

Plans are well under way for what is set to be the magnificent seventh ‘Night of the Stars’ spectacular which will shine a light on Bristol’s hospitality heroes.

The glittering gala will take place on Thursday 13 March 2025 at Ashton Gate Stadium – home of Bristol City FC and Bristol Bears Rugby Club – marking a hat-trick of hosting the event for the venue.

Night of the Stars is organised by Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) to celebrate and honour those who have gone the extra mile in support of the sector, with nine awards being presented during the course of the evening.

There is also a fund-raising raffle which, at the Night of the Stars event earlier this year, resulted in more than £4,000 being donated to the Brain Tumour Support charity, based just outside the city.

BHA Chair Raphael Herzog said:

“The Labour Party’s first budget has left many businesses in the hospitality sector fearing for their future in the wake of rising taxes and increasing costs.

“But there are still so many people who are so committed and passionate about the work they do, and the Night of the Stars event will provide a much-needed morale boost, as we recognise them and show that their efforts are valued so very much.

“Once again, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors because, without their generous support, which is a very welcome vote of confidence to our businesses, we simply would not be able to run this event.

“We can’t thank them enough for making this happen and ensuring that at least some of Bristol’s many hospitality heroes get recognised.”