House of Angostura® Launches the 10th Edition of the Angostura® Global Cocktail Challenge

The Angostura® Global Cocktail Challenge is a hotly contested and highly anticipated event in the international professional bar industry. The UK heat will be held on the 17th of October and the competition is now open for submissions.

The winning bartender will represent the UK at the final in Trinidad and Tobago in February 2020 against fellow competitors from 36 countries around the world. Whilst they are there, the finalists will enjoy a tour of the Angostura Distillery and Museum, visit local pan yards, and get the chance to “play mas” in full costume during the world-famous Trinidad Carnival — the greatest show on earth!

The champion of the Angostura® Global Cocktail Challenge will receive a cash prize of US $10,000 and a two-year contract as the Angostura Global Brand Ambassador. The ambassador will tour the world’s major cities, influencing other bartenders to experiment and explore products in the Angostura® portfolio. Trophies will also be awarded for Best Rum Cocktail and best Amaro Cocktail.

Each year the competition has gone from strength to strength with a growing number of entires. Last year, New Zealand bartender Ray Letoa was crowned the winner of the competition after impressing the judges with an Amaro di ANGOSTURA® cocktail called ‘Deliciousness’ and a rum cocktail made with Angostura 1824® and two dashes each of ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters and ANGOSTURA® orange bitters, called ‘Old Flame.’

The competition is open to anybody working as a full-time professional bartender, who can communicate using conversational English and who holds a valid passport. Entrants must submit two cocktail recipes; one containing Angostura® Rums and the other containing Amaro di ANGOSTURA®. There is both a written component, a video submission and Theatre of Mixing (TOM) online assessment.

All the information on how to enter the competition can be found online, and submissions should be entered via Angostura’s designated website www.angosturaglobalcocktailchallenge.com.