How to Guide Teams Through Disruption

Working in hospitality has always been one of the most physically demanding sectors. It’s said that over a third spend between eight and ten hours completely upright, causing physical pain. But with mounting pressures of lockdowns and Brexit visa requirements, the industry has greatly suffered too.A report from Caterer.com stated that 3⁄4 of London’s hospitality workers hailed from the EU pre-Brexit – most of which were forced to leave the industry. Upright working directly impacted mental wellbeing of staff, now exacerbated by immense staffing shortages. Our famed and favoured pubs, restaurants and cafes simply couldn’t cope over Christmas.

What happens when we’re under massive strain like this? Much of the time, we fight. As mental health deteriorates and exhaustion kicks in, we’re far more likely to find ourselves in conflict with colleagues or even customers.With fractured teams, misaligned behaviours and rising disputes the running theme of the working day, how can our leaders handle the heat?

It all boils down to effective management.With the right toolkit, those in charge have the power to build bonds, repair damage and boost productivity. In short, it’s about courageous, competent and confident leadership. And as we surge back into our prized pubs with the end of Plan B firmly underway, it’s more important than ever to bounce back with strong, resilient and united teams.

THE LEADERSHIP TOOLKIT

It’s well known in the business world that role modelling positive behaviours will trickle down the pack. A Gallup poll proves that 70% of team engagement is determined solely by the manager at hand.When situations turn sour, it’s the time for leaders to truly lead by example. Diffusing tense situations can be successful in five