How to Manage Energy Costs and 8 CLH Digital Issue 97 Demonstrate Green Credentials

As caterers and hospitality providers navigate the continuing impact of the pandemic, many face increasing overheads and tighter budgets.The rise in wholesale gas and electricity prices has also brought the cost of energy into focus. In the catering industry, energy typically accounts for 4-6% of operating costs, according to the Carbon Trust, so any energy savings made can have a big impact on the bottom line.

Take advantage of smart technology

I would encourage any hospitality business to make a smart meter installation their priority, even amid current pressures. Upgrading your meter comes at no additional cost and with minimal disruption to your business.The installation usually takes less than one hour, and your power supply will only need to be switched off for around 15 to 20 minutes.

While many hospitality premises were required to close for periods of time during the pandemic, suppliers relied on estimated readings for billing purposes. Unfortunately, these estimates are not always very accurate under such unprecedented conditions and could lead to you over or underpaying for your energy use. However, with a smart meter, your energy readings are sent directly to your supplier, so you can be confident that you’ll only be charged for the energy you’ve used when you use it.

You can also link your smart meter to free energy management software and analyse your energy usage across various time periods, from every half-hour to across a year.With this insight, you can identify patterns and emerging trends.You will also be able to spot areas to implement energy efficiency measures, such as installing motion sensors for lights, improving insulation and advising staff about turning equipment off when not in use.