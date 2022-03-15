HRC Returns on 21-23 March at ExCeL London!

Share Tweet Share Email

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC), the UK’s largest and most prestigious business event for the hospitality and foodservice sector returns on 21-23 March at ExCeL London!

A wide range of innovative industry suppliers will be on show, covering categories such as food & drink, catering equipment, hospitality tech and, newly rebranded for 2022, design & décor. The event is also partnering with The Pub Show to cater directly to the UK’s pub and bar professionals, with insightful trend trails and content from On-Trade Consultancy.

Visitors will have free access to over 100 talks, competitions, chef demonstrations, panel discussions and trend trails over the three days of the event covering some of the most vital challenges and opportunities for pubs, restaurants, hotels, catering businesses, public sector and more.

New for this year HRC will be co-located with IFE, International Food & Drink Event, IFE Manufacturing and London Produce Show at ExCeL London, welcoming retailers, wholesalers, importers and exporters to the event along with the food & drink processing, packaging and manufacturing industry.

