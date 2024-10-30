Hydes Appoints Experienced General Manager At Popular Stockport Community Pub

Share Post Share Email

A leading North West brewery and pub retailer has appointed an experienced general manager to run a popular community pub in Stockport.

Salford-based Hydes brewery has recruited Jordan Nolan to head up the team at The Nursery Inn, which has reopened following a £250k refurbishment.

With over 12 years of hospitality experience across Greater Manchester and the North West, Jordan previously managed pubs in Chorlton and Manchester city centre for a rival pub company.

The refurbishment of the 1939-rebuilt Nursery Inn, a Grade II listed building which has been in the Hydes estate since 1911, includes a full interior overhaul including a respectful redecoration, new furniture and fixtures totally in keeping with the pub’s original 1930’s build.

The popular pub is of important cultural and historical significance, having been the first headquarters of Stockport County AFC, when the club’s ground was nearby in the late 1800s on the site of the pub’s bowling green.

New general manager Jordan, commented:

“I know The Nursery Inn very well so the chance to run such a key hub for the local community is a major opportunity for me to further my career with Hydes. Working in busy community pubs for the past decade has served me well, including operating under the most challenging conditions the hospitality industry has ever faced. With some fresh ideas of my own and a real passion for quality cask ale, I’m hoping to replicate the success I’ve had in my previous pubs to ensure The Nursery Inn is equally successful.

“The recent £250k investment from Hydes will ensure it retains its reputation for providing customers with a memorable experience and continues to play an important role in the community. I intend to build on the strong community bond that the Nursery has established over the past 90 years or so. The entire team at Hydes have been very welcoming and supportive of my future plans. I’m looking forward to working closely with them to give a new lease of life to this great community pub.”

Managing director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers said:

“Jordan is a first-class manager with lots of energy and enthusiasm and the perfect fit for The Nursery Inn. His experience and commitment is second to none and he possesses all the key customer service attributes that Hydes looks for in its employees. Alongside his dedicated team at The Nursery, Jordan will prove to be a huge success with both regular and new customers delivering a great experience for all within characterful surroundings, combined with Hydes’ quality range of beers and unrivalled standards of customer service.”