Take A Look Inside New Hull Pub Following £264,000 Makeover

The Falcon on Falkland Road in Hull reopened last Thursday 24th October following a major investment of £264,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub hosted a prosecco reception and cocktail sampling followed by a live performance from local artist, Dylan Ward on Thursday 24th October. The entertainment continued throughout the weekend with a live performance from popular local rock band, New Dawn Rising, on Friday 25th.

Bella Wilkinson, Operator at The Falcon said:

“We had a fantastic opening weekend! I loved being able to celebrate with the whole community and our fantastic team. The reception that we have received has been amazing and goes to show how important the pub is to the local area.”

“I would love to thank everyone including everyone at Proper Pubs for all their support in bringing my vision to life and getting the pub ready to welcome customers.”

On top of the fantastic drink selection, The Falcon runs a busy schedule of entertainment including regular karaoke, live music, quiz nights and DJ sets to bring customers together, as well as hosting regular pool and darts teams. Bella also hopes to introduce a regular series of fundraising events for causes close to the hearts of the local community.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The refurbishment at The Falcon looks fantastic and it was wonderful to see how brilliantly opening weekend went – Bella and the team have been a pleasure to work alongside throughout this whole process.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs, we would like to wish our community hero, Bella, every success in making The Falcon a fantastic hub of the community.”