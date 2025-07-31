Hydes Helps Customers Make The Most Of Summer With Programme Of Outdoor Events

Share Post Share Email

Pictured: The recently refurbished Old Plough, reopened its doors in July following a £500k makeover

As summer hits its stride, Hydes is encouraging customers to make the most of the warmer days and lighter evenings with a vibrant calendar of al fresco food, drink and entertainment across its pubs in the North West and North Wales.

The Salford-based brewer and pub operator has invested significantly in transforming beer gardens, patios and terraces into premium outdoor venues perfect for summer socialising. From riverside gardens with scenic views to urban terraces with all-weather shelters, Hydes has created outdoor spaces that offer more than just a pint in the sun.

A full schedule of events is already underway, with pubs across the estate hosting live music, family fun days, garden parties and street food festivals. Many have already welcomed customers to seasonal garden events, and the next few weeks promise even more outdoor celebrations.

Among the highlights are a series of popular ‘party in the car park’ events returning in August, including The Quarry Bank in Timperley on the 2nd, The Horse & Farrier in Gatley on the 9th and The Old Plough in Sale on the 16th, all featuring live music, food stalls, drinks and games in a lively, family-friendly setting.

Meanwhile, The Golden Lion in Rossett will again host its flagship summer festival, Live at the Lion, from 22nd to 25th August. Now in its eighth year, the event spans four days of live performances, street food and summer drinks served up under a Nordic-style tipi in the pub’s extensive garden, drawing crowds from across the region.

Hydes’ commitment to outdoor hospitality has helped its pubs become popular destinations during the summer months, with events and experiences that bring local communities together.

Hydes managing director Adam Mayers, said:

“Summer is a key time for us and we want our pubs to be the places people head to when they want to enjoy the best of the season. We’ve created welcoming, well-equipped outdoor areas and filled them with exciting events to ensure there’s always something going on.”

“We’re proud of the work our teams have done to create memorable experiences, whether it’s a sunny afternoon drink, a bite to eat with friends or a full weekend of music and celebration. There’s still a lot of summer left and we’re making sure our customers enjoy every minute of it.”