Iain Phillips Leaves Panasonic After 20 Years To Join Up With Regale

Panasonic’s UK commercial oven sales chief is leaving the business after more than two decades and will join Regale Microwave Ovens.

Iain Phillips, who has served the last nine years as sales and marketing manager at Panasonic, will start his new position on 3 February.

He will join the Hampshire-based microwave specialist as deputy managing director, working alongside current MD Pat Bray.

The pair already have a strong relationship through the companies’ long-term wholesale trading partnership, while Regale produces cavity protection systems that are used in Panasonic microwaves.

Mr Bray said: “We are delighted that Iain is going to be joining our team as we have ambitious plans for future growth, especially around our unique Microsave Cavity Protection Liner.

“Iain has considerable experience in this field, and we have worked together successfully for many years, for the last nine years as Panasonic’s number one commercial microwave wholesaler. We are now looking forward to further enhancing our relationship with Panasonic and combining our experience to take Regale to the next level.”

Mr Phillips will leave behind a big pair of shoes to fill. He has overseen the growth of Panasonic’s commercial microwave oven business and was instrumental in the design and launch of the world’s first all-metal door microwave with inverter technology.

During his time at the helm of the sales operation, the company’s professional cooking division has tripled in size.

Last year, Panasonic Corporation announced a deal with Regale Microwave Ovens to distribute its Microsave Cavity Liner globally.

In what was described as an unprecedented move at the time, the companies outlined how global arrangements will be positioned to enable distribution of the liner, via Regale, to any catering equipment wholesaler or distributor worldwide.