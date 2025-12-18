Indian Brewery to Launch in Birmingham Airport in Partnership with TRGC

Share Post Share Email

The Indian Brewery Company has announced its official expansion into Birmingham airport, in partnership with TRGC, a leading UK travel hub hospitality operator.

Located within Birmingham Airport’s International Pier adjacent to the departure lounge, the new restaurant will showcase its fresh range of craft beers.

The Birmingham Airport location represents a significant milestone for The Indian Brewery Company, which has built its reputation on locally brewed beers in the heart of Birmingham and a strong innovative food offering.

Jon Knight, CEO of TRGC, said: “TRGC is delighted to bring Indian Brewery to a new audience with the launch of its first airport location at Birmingham (BHX). This much-loved Birmingham brand continues to build real momentum, and we are proud to be part of that journey. Set within a bespoke space in the airport’s flight departure area, guests will be able to enjoy Indian Brewery’s delicious food menu and award-winning craft beers, paired with TRGC’s signature service, a combination we are confident will be a great success.”

Richard Gill, Commercial Director, of Birmingham Airport, said: “We are delighted to be working with such a great local operator, The Indian Brewery, in partnership with TRG, to open its third restaurant at Birmingham Airport this winter. As the undisputed home of the ‘curry capital’, our region is often celebrated for its culinary contributions and thriving vibrant food scene. With a tailored travel menu of award-winning craft beers and innovative Indian fusion menu, the arrival of The Indian Brewery taps into this growing local hospitality scene and further diversifies our dining options for passengers as we continue to experience record growth at the airport.”

Jaspal Purewal, CEO, of The Indian Brewery Company, said: “We are super excited to be opening in Birmingham airport, creating more jobs and helping towards shining the light on Birmingham. As a local proud Brummie, I believe Indian Brewery BHX will be an amazing location, offering our locally brewed beers and incredible food to all passengers. At Indian Brewery BHX, not only can you enjoy great food and drink, but you will also be able to browse our exclusive range of merchandise, including beer packs and t-shirts for taking on your travels worldwide. Proudly Made in Birmingham.”