Individual Restaurants Strenghens Leadership Team And Announces Record-Breaking Sales

Neve Rabbou joins the Executive Board as Group Sales and Marketing Director

Individual Restaurants has announced the appointment of Neve Rabbou as Group Sales and Marketing Director, joining the Executive Board, as the latest in a succession of strategic senior hires over the last 12 months.

The announcement comes as the 32-strong restaurant group reveals it achieved record-breaking sales during the Christmas period, with a total sales growth of 14% during the four weeks of December with sales achieving a milestone high on 13th December.

Rabbou brings over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry and eight years within Board-level positions, leading some of the biggest brands in hospitality through periods of immense growth and transformation. Rabbou’s previous experience includes Busaba and Le Pain Quotidien where she worked across global markets for both businesses.

As Group Sales and Marketing Director, she will be responsible for the Group’s existing portfolio of restaurant brands, including Piccolino, Restaurant Bar & Grill and Riva Blu, as well identifying new growth and franchising opportunities and bringing new brand concepts to the market. Rabbou’s role spans guest experience and loyalty, as well as the wider marketing function.

The hire comes during a period of growth for the restaurant group, as it prepares to open new brand propositions, grow its portfolio and enter new markets. Rabbou’s experience in business transformation will guide the group through its expansion and growth.

On her new role, Rabbou commented:

“I am thrilled to join Individual Restaurants during an exciting period of growth and investment, following a milestone year for the business in 2024. I look forward to working closely with Andrew and the wider team on realising ambitions to expand the portfolio of world-leading restaurant brands, grow into new markets and bring new brand concepts to life.”

Under the direction of CEO Andrew Garton, the Company has gone from strength to strength, achieving a record turnover of £74 million in the financial year to March 2024, marked by strategic investments across its portfolio and impressive new openings in the South of England.

The appointment of Rabbou follows a number of tactical hires and promotions made by Garton in 2024 to bolster the Group’s executive board, including the promotion of David Carroll to Chief Business Officer, Mark Window to Group Executive Chef and Selena Green to Commercial and Insights Director, an investment by Garton to be a more data and insight-led business.

“Neve brings an impressive background in hospitality expansion and transformation to Individual Restaurants at an exciting time for the business,” comments Garton. “We have ambitious plans to expand into new markets globally, introduce new dining concepts to our portfolio and invest in new locations and Neve’s experience, complemented by a strong senior leadership team, will support us being a better and a bigger business in 2025.”

David Carroll, Chief Business Officer, added;

“In recent years, we have grown and developed significantly, prioritising investment in both our core estate and our people. We’ve built a business that puts people at the heart of what we do and through taking the time to build our culture and people proposition, we have developed a strong team that has led to us being recognised as a Sunday Times Best Places to Work. Welcoming Neve as the latest addition to our executive board will only help us continue to build the most talented hospitality team in the industry and we look forward to continuing to invest in our business and team in 2025.”