Inn Collection Group Offers Up Pubs as a Warm Space

A “pub with rooms” company, the Inn Collection, is inviting older members of the community to use their pubs as warm spaces during December.The company has teamed up with supplier Ringtons Tea to launch its ‘WINNter Warmers’ campaign, offering 50 percent off hot beverages at its retail locations.

The offer runs from December 1st to December 31st and is open to those aged 65 and over, with the discount available between 10am and 3pm.

With the group’s inns offering a warm and comfortable environment across Northern England and North Wales, including The Temperance Inn, The Ambleside Inn and The Coniston Inn, WINNter Warmers aims to encourage people to get out and about in the countdown to Christmas.

Introducing the offer, Andrew Robson of The Inn Collection Group said: “With the well-known rising cost of living, we wanted to do our own small part in bringing some joy to those in our communities. Our inns are consistently warm and welcoming places year round, but we wanted to remind people that you are always welcome to come through our doors.

“Thanks to Ringtons’ support, we hope we are providing something that will be appreciated and encouraged to stay active and social for the rest of the year.”