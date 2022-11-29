Williams Donates Fridge to Local School’s Food Bank

Share Tweet Share Email

Williams Refrigeration has donated a Jade refrigerator cabinet to the foodbank run by the Friends of Eastgate Academy.

Eastgate Academy is a primary school in Williams’ home town of Kings Lynn. Friends of Eastgate Academy is a charitable committee chaired by teaching assistant Karen Mason, which runs a food bank aimed at helping those in need. Without access to refrigeration equipment, it had only been able to offer dry or tinned goods.

Tracey Dean, one of the members of Friends of Eastgate Academy, reached out to Williams to ask if they would be able to help. Williams is more than happy to get involved in charitable efforts in its local community, which is how the food bank recently took delivery of the Jade cabinet from Bawo Koroma, Quality Control Manager for Williams.

The HJ1 cabinet has an internal capacity of 620 litres and like all Williams products is designed to meet high standards of energy efficiency and temperature stability. It will enable the food bank to keep a range of fresh products and allow them to provide a greater variety of healthy food to those who rely on it.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment, and it’s important to help those who are struggling,” says Bawo. “The work Eastgate Academy’s food bank does is vital in supporting families and people in need. Williams is proud of being a Kings Lynn company and will always support the local community where it can.”