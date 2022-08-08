Innholder Scholarship 2023 Launches to Support Hotel Careers

Share Tweet Share Email

Up to £182,000 of funding is being made available to the UK’s hotel industry to develop the careers of senior managers.

Up to 14 Innholder Scholarships, each worth up to £13,000, are open to all general managers and heads of department in the UK hospitality industry, from boutique B&Bs to large 5-star city hotels.

Over 300 scholarships have been awarded to hoteliers across the UK so far, creating strong, resilient leadership within a severely challenged sector beleaguered by closures.

Continuing to develop a strong network of leaders will be vital to protect the hospitality industry and help it navigate current challenges, including cost hikes and staffing.

Despite 77% of hospitality employers increasing wages, one in seven hospitality jobs remain unfilled, according to the Future Shock – Leaving Covid Behind report by UKHospitality and insight specialists CGA.

With employees citing increased learning opportunities as one of the key areas where employers could improve and challenges remaining for the industry, there has never been a more important time to support its future through such an initiative.

Successful applicants will have the chance to learn from industry leaders about market evolution, impending challenges, managerial skills, and global demands.

Candidates also receive full tuition and accommodation while attending one of two world-renowned universities, the General Managers Programme at Cornell University, USA, or the Talent Development Programme at Cranfield University, UK.

The Scholarships are funded by the Worshipful Company of Innholders, the Savoy Educational Trust, the Lord Forte Foundation and the Master Innholders Charitable Trust.



David Morgan-Hewitt, Chair of The Master Innholders, said:

“The hospitality industry continues to deal with daily challenges caused by issues by such as high vacancy levels and spiralling supplier costs. If we are to protect the hotel sector now and, in the future, we will require strong leadership to steer it through. The Innholder Scholarships will provide the support and guidance senior managers require to do just that, so funding such schemes is vital to safeguard the industry’s future.”

Applications for the Innholder Scholarship will close Sunday 21 August.

For more information on the Master Innholders and its educational programmes, please visit www.masterinnholders.co.uk.