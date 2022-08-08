Chefs Dinner at Hilton Liverpool to Raise Money for Industry Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

Chefs Ellis Barrie, Aiden Byrne, Paul Leonard and Tom Parker will unite on Monday 7 November 2022 to cook a four course meal to raise funds for Hospitality Action.

This ‘much anticipated’ fundraising dinner, hosted by Paul Askew of The Art School Restaurant, will take place at Liverpool’s Hilton hotel, the ‘perfect’ location to bring these talented chefs together as they create dishes to support countless hospitality families in crisis.

All guests will be treated to a canapé and drinks reception and a four-course meal with wine throughout, whilst having the opportunity to pose our chefs their questions during the live Q&A.

The chefs cooking on the night include:

• Ellis Barrie- chef owner at Lerpwl

• Aiden Byrne- chef proprietor at The Church Green

• Paul Leonard- head chef at The Forest Side

• Tom Parker- head chef at The White Swan

For more information, visit here.