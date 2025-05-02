Institute of Hospitality Announce Shortlisted Finalists for Annual Awards 2025

Share Post Share Email

This year’s Institute of Hospitality Annual Awards 2025 shortlist recognises global hospitality talent from across the UK, Ireland and Ghana.

Announcing the shortlist, Robert Richardson FIH MI, the Institute’s CEO said: “During what has been another tumultuous year for the hospitality industry it is incredibly uplifting to see the talent and initiatives that have been taking place across the industry. All our shortlisted businesses and professionals demonstrate what this industry is all about – innovation, inspiration and passion. All the shortlisted finalists should feel incredibly proud.”

The 2025 IoH Annual Dinner & Awards shortlist is:

Best Educational Programme 2025 sponsored by Keenan Recycling

Large Business

University of Wales Trinity St David Tourism & Events Team

De Vere

Maybourne Hotel Group

Compass Group UK & Ireland – Xcelerate with Edgbaston

Compass Group UK & Ireland – Forward with Marcus Wareing Programme

(SME)

Canopy by Hilton London City

Concord Hotels

The Clink Charity

Cape Coast Youth Development Association, Ghana

Talent Development Team of the Year 2025 sponsored by CGA Integration

(SME & Large Business)

Maybourne Hotel Group

Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland

University of Wales Trinity St David

Mount Charles Group

The Savoy

Canopy by Hilton London City

The Gregory De La Peña-Hall FIH Diversity, Equality, Inclusion & Belonging Employer of the Year Award 2025 sponsored by EP&T Global

(Large Business)

Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland

Compass Group UK & Ireland

(SME)

Marsham Court Hotel Ltd

NEMI Teas

Indeed Flex

Outstanding Contribution to The Industry 2025 sponsored by Aspire Executive Lounges

Adam Terpening FIH, Charity Director, Room to Reward

Guy Hilton FIH, Area General Manager, The Waldorf Hilton, London

John Wilkinson, Principal Consultant, Consultant Catering

Camille Dargelos, Managing Director, Momentum Services

Liz Smith-Mills FIH, UK Hotel Consultant, LSM Consulting

Mr. Kan Koo, MBE, FIH, Director and Partner, Cosmo Restaurant Group

Tony Matharu, Founder and Chairman at Blue Orchid and Integrity International Group

The Institute of Hospitality CEO’s Award 2025 sponsored by HIT Training will be announced on the night.

This year’s black-tie event will bring together over 300 guests to celebrate the winners and the industry, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on 16 June 2025.

Previous winners of the Institute of Hospitality’s Awards include outstanding names from the world of hospitality: Jill Whittaker OBE FIH, Kellie Rixon MBE FIH, Dorchester Collection, HIT Training Ltd, The Clink Charity, Crumbs, Marsham Court Hotel, The Grand Brighton, Compass Group UK & Ireland, Adrian Ellis MI FIH, Irantha Duwage MIH, Phyllis Court Club and Concord Hotels.

The greatly anticipated Hospitality Assured winners will also be announced on the night. Previous winners of their Excellence Awards have included top UK organisations; Lancashire County Council School Meals, Avery Healthcare, Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust, Morden College, Tattu and TLC Care.

As a UK charity, the Institute relies on its sponsors to support its activities. Thank you to J.W. Marriott, Keenan Recycling, EP&T Global, CGA Integration, Aspire Executive Lounges and HIT Training for their unwavering support and commitment to this year’s IoH Annual Dinner & Awards and the Institute of Hospitality.

To find out more about our Awards please follow this link here.