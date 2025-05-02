Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, Comes To Shepherd Neame’s Historic Brewery

Share Post Share Email

Brewer Shepherd Neame is joining forces with Kent theatre company, Changeling, for a third year to stage a live performance, but this summer’s show will take place inside its Faversham Brewery for the first time.

Shakespeare’s romantic romp Twelfth Night will come to The Old Brewery Store rustic events space inside the Brewery on Wednesday, July 16 for one night only – so theatre fans are urged to snap up their tickets soon.

Best known for its hugely successful open air tour each summer, the Changeling Theatre have staged Shakespeare’s most popular plays in locations ranging from castles to gardens and beaches for more than 20 years. And for the past couple of years, after teaming up with Shepherd Neame to launch Shakespeare with Sheps, the troupe have also performed in some of its beautiful pub gardens around Kent.

This summer’s choice of show, a fast-paced comedy where confusion and farce reign, promises to offer a fantastic night’s entertainment in the characterful Kentish setting of the brewery.

Shepherd Neame’s Head of Customer Relations, Giles, said:

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Changeling Theatre for another year – and even more delighted that we will be hosting it inside our historic Brewery.

“We look forward to welcoming the cast and crew, and theatre fans into The Old Brewery Store for what we think will be a very special night.”

Changeling Artistic Director, Rob Forknall, said:

“Although this isn’t the first time we have performed indoors it will be our first time in a brewery – and how exciting to be performing in one of the oldest breweries in the world and even better in Kent. As a proud Kentish theatre company we are chuffed to be working with such a majestic brand as Shepherd Neame in their home in Faversham.”