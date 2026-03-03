Introducing The Latimer: A New Neighbourhood Pub from the Spiteri Family

Share Post Share Email

A celebrated name in British hospitality, the Spiteri family announces The Latimer, a new pub and neighbourhood dining destination on Latimer Road, opening 21 April 2026.

The project brings together a family with deep roots in London’s restaurant world, spanning two generations and some of the capital’s most influential dining establishments.

Jon Spiteri was an original partner at The French House Dining Room and St. John, the Smithfield restaurant that helped define nose-to-tail eating in Britain, as well as Sessions Arts Club. Melanie Arnold co-founded Rochelle Canteen, the east London institution that has built a following over two decades for its pared-back, seasonal cooking.

Their sons Lorcan and Fin are the pair behind Caravel, having worked across a number of well-regarded London kitchens and dining rooms. Their sister Molly, who works in business development at Koya, rounds out the family venture.

Designed to feel homely and welcoming, The Latimer will reflect the family’s commitment to creating a pub with character, integrity and a strong sense of place. Upholstered and recycled furniture, reclaimed crockery, and wooden floors give the space a warm, lived-in character, while artwork chosen by the family adds a personal touch throughout. The pub will accommodate around 50 guests across the dining area and bar, with a street terrace open all year round.