BrewDog Shuts Bar Estate for Entire Day Amid Imminent Ownership Change

BrewDog, the Scottish craft brewing business that operates around 60 licensed venues across the United Kingdom as well as sites overseas, closed its entire bar estate for a full trading day today this week as the company moves towards a change of ownership.

Staff were informed via an internal communication from chief executive James Taylor that no venues would open today (March 2nd), with the closure driven partly by licensing obligations connected to an anticipated transfer of the business. All food and drink deliveries were suspended and customer reservations cancelled for the duration.

Taylor’s message to employees acknowledged the uncertainty facing the workforce, stating that a series of company-wide staff briefings had been arranged to give all employees — across every part of the business — the opportunity to hear directly from leadership about the road ahead.

The development marks the latest chapter in a turbulent period for the Aberdeenshire-based brewer, which was established in 2007. Restructuring specialists AlixPartners were appointed approximately two weeks prior, following a sustained period in which the company failed to return a profit.

The challenges facing BrewDog have been building for some time. In October last year the business announced a programme of job reductions after recording losses of £37 million. Earlier in 2025, it confirmed the closure of ten bars across the UK, among them its original flagship venue in Aberdeen. More recently, production of spirits at its Ellon distillery was halted as the company sought to concentrate resources on its core brewing operation.

BrewDog currently employs approximately 1,400 people. In addition to its Ellon headquarters and brewing facility, the company operates breweries in the United States, Australia and Germany.