Jeremy Brown Appointed as Culinary Director of Noble Restaurants Group

Noble Restaurants Group has announced the appointment of Jeremy Brown as its new Culinary Director.

In his new role, Jeremy will oversee culinary operations across three key elements of Noble Restaurants Group’s portfolio: Angus Steakhouse, Steak and Company, and Alley Cats Pizza. His strategic vision and proven track record in the industry make him the ideal individual to ensure all three brands’ continued success and progression.

In his previous position as Group Executive Chef at Gordon Ramsay Restaurants UK, Jeremy led the culinary direction across 27 restaurants. Under his guidance, the group saw remarkable growth and success, with Jeremy playing a key role in rebranding initiatives and achieving impressive financial results.

Jeremy’s extensive experience also includes executive chef positions at iconic establishments such as Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London, Hotel Café Royal, and Rhubarb Sky-garden, where he demonstrated his ability to drive operational excellence, elevate dining experiences, and achieve outstanding guest satisfaction.

Brown says: “This is an incredibly exciting time to join Noble Restaurants Group and lead its talented culinary team. I look forward to bringing my passion for innovation and operational excellence to the group’s portfolio of restaurants and creating exceptional dining experiences for our guests.”

“We are excited to welcome Jeremy Brown to Noble Restaurants Group,” said Paul Sarlas, CEO of Noble Restaurants Group. “His extensive experience at world-renowned establishments will be instrumental in further enhancing our dining offerings, and maintaining the high standards we expect across all three brands.”