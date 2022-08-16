Jobs and Businesses at Risk Due to Cost of Energy, Warn Hospitality Leaders

Share Tweet Share Email

Five organisations representing the UK hospitality sectors have today (15 August) joined forces to write an open letter to HM Government calling for urgent action on energy prices.

The British Beer and Pub Association, UK Hospitality, Night-Time Industries Association, Music Venue Trust and The British Institute of Innkeeping have jointly created the letter, which highlights, “rocketing energy prices (becoming) a matter of existential emergency.”

With hospitality operators facing average annual bill increases in the region of at least 300%, businesses and jobs in the sector are at grave risk, and the letter sets out the urgent need for the Government and the Conservative leadership contenders to outline a comprehensive support package for the sector.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“Rising energy bills are putting pubs in real jeopardy. Sudden, extreme price hikes are already forcing publicans to make tough choices, from reducing opening hours to cutting options on their menus. We are experiencing a perfect storm that is not only shrinking but eradicating profitability margins. We urgently need an energy price cap for small businesses before extortionate bills cripple pubs and we lose them forever in communities across the country.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UK Hospitality said:

“Hundreds of hospitality businesses across the country are staring into an abyss of closure and possible failure, leading to thousands of job losses; so it’s now or never for Government help and support if this vital sector is to survive the extraordinary threats pushing much of it to the very brink of existence.”



Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said:

“After two incredibly difficult years where venues have had to fight for simple survival, it would be an extraordinary outcome to see them closed and permanently lost because of an energy market that is completely out of control and not fit for purpose. The Government must act to create a genuinely functioning market for energy services that can deliver supply at a reasonable cost or step in to create an affordable supply for businesses”.

Michael Kill, CEO NTIA said:

“The Government cannot continue to understate the escalating crisis within the energy sector, the contraction of energy suppliers is compromising the free markets primary purpose of generating competitive rates and service levels. Limited competition has resulted in energy tariffs that are already unsustainable, and without the Government’s intervention, businesses who have survived the pandemic, supported by public funding, will face further uncertainty, and in many cases, permanent closure.”

Steve Alton, CEO of the British Institute of Innkeeping said:

“The majority of our members are single site operators, running small, independent businesses at the heart of their communities. Without urgent action from Government, these vital spaces for social connection, supporting local jobs, supply chains and community groups, will drown under the weight of the rising cost of doing business. In many cases, the impact on their businesses is now worse than that of the pandemic, which has already left them with average debts of £40k per pub. The stark reality of the challenges now facing them cannot be underestimated. Government must act now to ensure we don’t lose these essential local community hubs forever.”

The open letter to HM Government is as follows: