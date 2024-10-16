Join the LittlePod Team and Get Involved on International Real Vanilla Day 2024!

Share Post Share Email

Here in East Devon, we’re all set to celebrate the most important date on the LittlePod calendar. Will YOU join in the fun on October 17th?

October 17th is International Real Vanilla Day, the most important date on the LittlePod calendar. Here at our HQ in East Devon, we’ll be raising a toast to the LittlePod farmers at our collaborative orchard in Indonesia and underlining the importance of REAL vanilla to the planet and all its people…

Like to get involved?

Join our celebrations on social media this Thursday. We are on Instagram, X and Facebook. Please tag us in a post on the 17th and use our hashtags #LittlePod #CampaignForRealVanilla #InternationalRealVanillaDay #InternationalRealVanillaDay2024 and #IRVD24 as much as possible.

You could:

• Post a picture of our 2025 calendar! Telling LittlePod’s environmental story, this was created to mark IRVD24! Please do let us know if you need a copy.

• Get creative in the kitchen! Share a special cake or bake (or something else altogether), or post your favourite REAL vanilla recipe for our followers to try.

• Share a message on social! Tell us about your favourite LittlePod products and how you like to use them, or thank the farmers on the Equatorial Belt.

• Stock up on LittlePod products! Did you know that when you make an online purchase, we donate 10% to support LittlePod friend Dr Vik Mohan and his important work with conservation organisations in Madagascar and Indonesia?

• Help us to spread the word! Tell a friend about REAL vanilla, what it is, where it comes from and why it’s so important. Start a conversation, have a good gossip or just point people in our direction and leave it to us to explain.

• This is the most important one of all! No matter what you do, or how you choose to mark October 17th, please do be sure to keep it REAL…

From the team here in East Devon, we send vanilla hugs and our best wishes for October 17th and beyond. Thank-you for continuing to support LittlePod and our Campaign for Real Vanilla. Happy International Real Vanilla Day!

Got a question about International Real Vanilla Day?

Please email Paul for more details and do be sure to get involved…!