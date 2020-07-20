Kent Organisations Set To Bolster The Hospitality Industry

Produced in Kent and Visit Kent have combined forces to bolster the hospitality industry in a campaign dubbed “Support Your Local”. The initiative aims to help businesses as they come out of lockdown, focussing on the county’s food and drink sector. With pubs, restaurants and food tourism attractions amongst the last establishments to open up with the easing of restrictions, many now face an uncertain future. Produced in Kent and Visit Kent, are proposing a county-wide community appeal and marketing campaign, set to run from July to December 2020, in support of these local, independent enterprises.

The new Support Your Local initiative will encourage customers to show their love for their favourite Kent food and drink businesses – and show their care for fellow diners too! This initiative will provide a much-needed boost to Kent’s £2.6 billion visitor economy, which has been badly hit since the pandemic.

Those wishing to support the campaign can make a Caring Customer Pledge to Kent’s local restaurants, pubs, cafes and hotels when they open. In doing so, patrons will be pledging their commitment to Respect, Protect and Enjoy establishments as each one adapts to post-lockdown circumstances. Caring Customers can proudly display the #CaringCustomer badge on their social media and are actively encouraged to share their experiences on social media and leave online reviews, using the Caring Customer hashtag.

Supporting local businesses has never been more important, indeed more crucial, for the continued survival of Kent’s renowned and ever-exciting hospitality industry. By joining up to Produced in Kent and Visit Kent’s project, caring customers will not only be providing financial help to struggling food and drink venues, but also showing them that they are a staple of the community. That without them, the community wouldn’t be the same. Now more than ever, these enterprises are deserving of celebration as they strive to accommodate the demands of our changing times. Balancing stringent health and safety measures with customers’ enjoyment will, undoubtedly, prove to be challenging, but with the help of loyal patrons, they are guaranteed to rise to the occasion.

Further details about taking part in the Caring Customer Pledge, as well as an interactive map showing local suppliers and other useful information associated with the Support Your Local scheme, can be found on the HelpKentBuyLocal.co.uk website.