Labour Shortages To Worsen Under New Immigration Plans

Changes to the immigration system announced yesterday (December 4) will ‘further shrink’ the talent pool hospitality businesses are recruiting from and contribute to greater shortages.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“The Government seem to be running out of answers to fix the UK’s long-running labour market shortages.

“These changes will further shrink the talent pool that the entire economy will be recruiting from, and only worsen the shortages hospitality businesses are facing.

“Around three-quarters of hospitality’s workforce is filled from within the UK but international talent has always been attracted to work in the UK, due to our pedigree for hospitality and developing careers. These critical workers also bring with them a wealth of experience and skills to help further enhance our world-leading hospitality sector.

“There were 8,500 hospitality visas issued last year, which helped bring in talented chefs and managers of the future. Around 95% of those would no longer be eligible under these plans, despite being offered competitive salaries.

“We urgently need to see an immigration system that is fit-for-purpose and reflects both the needs of business and the labour market. The system at the moment does none of that.”