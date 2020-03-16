Lakes Hospitality Trade Show Postponed Until October

Organisers of the Lakes Hospitality Trade Show have taken the reluctant decision to postpone their event later this month until October.

Following recent government announcements regarding Coronavirus in recent days, the Lakes Hospitality Association (LHA) has taken its own decision to reschedule the event for the Autumn.

Lakes Hospitality Trade Show Director and Cumbrian Hotelier James Tasker, says, “Under the circumstances, we feel the correct thing to do is postpone the show and return even stronger in the coming months. Behind the scenes, we have been working closely with Cumbria Tourism who have given our decision their full support. The health and safety of all our exhibitors and visitors has always been – and shall continue to be our top priority, and is the reason behind our decision. As we plan for the rescheduled dates on October 6 and 7, we will continue to closely monitor information from the World Health Organisation and follow government advice at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

“We are obviously very disappointed to make this announcement and apologise to exhibitors and all our guests. However, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support from many businesses who had previously confirmed their attendance. I’d also like to thank the team at the Rural Auction Centre who have been hugely accommodating throughout these rapidly evolving circumstances.

“Tourism businesses are rightly concerned at the present time, but we will use the next few months to ensure that we develop plans for the show to ensure we can serve and support our exhibitors to even greater effect, and in turn, help them to recover from this disruption as quickly as possible.

“Our event allows those involved in the industry to come together at what has become one of the region’s most important shows of its kind for the sector in recent years. Last year, exhibitors from almost 140 different Cumbrian businesses helped to attract more than 1,250 delegates across the two days. We hope to see an improvement in the Coronavirus situation in the coming months and when we do return, we will be stronger than ever. We very much look forward to seeing everyone on October 6 and 7 at the Rural Auction Centre at Junction 36 of the M6.”

Key figures from the business community including event partners Cumbria Tourism have welcomed the organisers’ decision to press ahead with a bigger and better show in October.

Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, Gill Haigh, says, “These are exceptional circumstances and Cumbria Tourism is working around the clock to support local tourism businesses. We will continue to work closely with the LHA to ensure an even bigger and better Autumn event, which we know will be massively welcomed by those in the industry who we know share our determination and extraordinary capacity to work together for the benefit of the industry.

“Meeting with and speaking to hundreds of business this last few weeks I am greatly bouyed by the integrity, determination and generosity of Cumbria’s hospitalitiy sector to work together and support one another through this period and to collectively achieve even greater things going forawrd.

Owner and Managing Director of South Lakes Hotels, Jonathan Denby, adds, “Having been involved in the organisation of this show for more than 20 years, I’m very proud of the fact that the team this year have put public safety at the top of the agenda.

“When the show returns in October, we look forward to welcoming more exhibitors than ever before, in a fabulous, airy modern setting at J36 and I’d like to encourage all fellow hotel and guest house owners to go along and pick up all the new ideas in hospitality which will keep the Lake District as the country’s foremost tourism destination.”