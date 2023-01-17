Landmark Merseyside Hotel Relaunches with New Name Following Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Crest Hotels Group is celebrating the completion of a £250,000 refurbishment programme at its Merseyside hotel which they are also re-launching with a new name.

The former Holiday Inn Express Liverpool Knowsley is now operating independently as the Knowsley Inn & Lounge.

To mark the completion of the refurbishment and the unveiling of the new Knowsley Inn & Lounge brand, key VIP’s including the High Sherriff of Merseyside were invited to an exclusive event and official ribbon cutting.

Lindsay Jones, General Manager at the Knowsley Inn & Lounge said: “The hotel has been part of the Crest Hotels portfolio for 20 years and this move away from being a badged property has really allowed us to put our own stamp on the property which we are extremely proud of.”

Cutting the ribbon to mark the re-opening, Ms Lesley Martin-Wright JP DL, High Sheriff of Merseyside and Chief Executive of Knowsley Chamber of Commerce added: “This hotel has played a pivotal role in boosting visitor number to Knowsley and the surrounding areas for nearly two decades under the Crest Hotels Group and we are extremely thankful to them for their continued support.

“The refurbishment really enhances the lounge and dining areas and it was my pleasure to officially re-open Knowsley Lounge & Inn. The venue is perfectly positioned and perfectly presented to deliver a warm welcome to guests and I for one, certainly look forward to holding more meetings at the hotel to showcase the facilities and its food and beverage offering too.”