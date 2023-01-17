UK Pubs Most Resistant to Cybersecurity Breaches, According to Data

Share Tweet Share Email

The UK food and hospitality sector has the lowest number of data breaches of any industry, with just 5,176 cybersecurity breaches in the past year.

And, with photo-sharing apps such as BeReal and Snapchat on the rise, the potential for severe data breaches when these apps are used at work is creating panic across many UK industries.

Interested in identifying the sectors most at risk, the experts at Scams.info used data from the 2022 Cyber Security Breaches Survey to identify the UK industries with the most cybersecurity breaches.

Rank Industry Average no. breaches per employee Number of data breaches in the past year 1 Information/communication 66.17 320,060 2 Finance/insurance 18.45 305,785 3 Retail/ wholesale (including vehicle sales and repairs) 11.51 183,500 4 Transport/storage 4.98 111,654 5 Education 8.04 106,365 6 Utilities/production 3.1 55,862 7 Construction 11.56 54,847 8 Professional, scientific/technical 0.51 8,370 9 Health, social care/social work 0.42 7,010 10 Entertainment, service/membership organisations 0.85 6,238 11 Administration/real estate 0.05 5,674 12 Food/hospitality 0.04 5,176

Key findings:

The food and hospitality sector is the most cyber-secure, with 5,176 breaches- 60 times less than the IT industry.

The information and communication (IT) industry is the least cyber-secure in the UK, hitting the top ranking with 320,060 data breaches in 2022, and a whopping 66.17 average breaches per employee.

Food and hospitality industry is the most cyber-secure

The survey also revealed also found that the food and hospitality industry is the most cyber-secure of all sectors observed, with only 5,176 data breaches in the past year, equating to a miniscule 0.04 breaches per employee. This is a 314,884 drop in data breaches when compared to the IT sector, and 498 fewer annual breaches than the administration and real estate sector in eleventh place.

Web development and cyber security expert Ledi Sallilari from the SEO consulting firm Reboot offered the following tips on the best ways businesses and employees to protect themselves from data breaches at work: