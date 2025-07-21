Langham Pink Run Unites People Across Ten Cities For Global Charity Initiative

Share Post Share Email

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) recently concluded its inaugural Langham Pink Run, a global series of charity walks and sprints blending wellness, connection and giving. Launched to mark the 160th anniversary of LHG’s flagship brand, The Langham Hotels and Resorts (“The Langham”), the initiative brought together more than 1,600 participants – all clad in The Langham’s signature pink – to raise proceeds and awareness for eight charities focused on health, education, or environmental causes.

“The Langham Pink Run was more than a tribute to our past – it was a reflection of who we are today,” Langham Hospitality Group CEO Bob van den Oord said. “We’re incredibly proud to have united people around causes that truly matter, through a programme that clearly showcases what The Langham’s culture is all about: bold steps, shared purpose, and lasting impact.”

From the picturesque East Coast Boardwalk in Hong Kong to Sudirman Avenue in Jakarta, Clapham Common park in London, Central Park in New York, and the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Pink Run events were held across 10 of the many gateway cities that are home to one of The Langham’s hotels.

Event participants, which included hotel guests, colleagues, and local community members, each received a specially designed pink jersey, a commemorative medal and the opportunity to earn 16,000 Award Points and a Diamond Tier upgrade under LHG’s Brilliant by Langham loyalty and experiences platform.