Former Peach Pubs Directors Take On Their Second Tenancy With Star Pubs

Former Peach Pubs directors and licensees of The Wildmoor Oak in Bromsgrove, Bex Wilkins and Sarah Robinson have taken on The Plough in Wollaston, their second leasehold with Star Pubs.

The wife team are undertaking a £250,000 refurbishment of The Plough together with Star Pubs and will reopen it at the start of September.

Their first pub, The Wildmoor Oak has become quite the destination for food. Whilst The Plough Inn will offer the same quality food, expect a busier bar trade and a lively atmosphere, with monthly live music nights.

In the next five years, Sarah and Bex plan to grow their portfolio and have three to five great pubs across the region.

Says Bex: “The make-up of our estate will reflect the opportunities that arise. What the pubs will share in common is high standards and great quality food and drinks.

“In the current climate businesses have to be proactive not reactive. To succeed, you have to have a comprehensive understanding of your position in the market and lean into that. The Wildmoor Oak is a real destination pub. The Plough Inn will cater to the needs of the village and surrounding areas.

“With rising prices and overheads our view is that we need to focus on quality and stick to that. We will focus on quality and great service – that will be our point of difference.”

Star Pubs Investment Manager, Lee Dishington says:

“We’re delighted to be investing with Bex and Sarah. They have years of experience in the pub industry and have done a fantastic job at The Wildmoor Oak. I am confident that The Plough will flourish under their stewardship. They want it to be a proper family friendly local, somewhere the community can enjoy and be proud of.”