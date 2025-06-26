Leadership Transition at Valiant Pub Company

Share Post Share Email

Valiant Pub Company (“Valiant”), operator of community-focused pubs across the UK, has announced that Mark McGinty, Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Gerry Carroll as Chief Executive Officer effective from 1st July 2025. Gerry Carroll will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

Gerry and Mark co-founded Valiant in partnership with Njord Partners, in October 2021, and have successfully scaled up the portfolio to over 90 pubs across the UK, with a notable presence in North East, North West, Midlands and Wales. Under Mark and Gerry’s joint leadership, the company has become a leading name in the pub sector, combining strong operational performance with a community-focused approach.

This leadership evolution reflects Valiant’s continued ambition and maturity. In his new role as CEO, Mark will oversee the overall operations and growth of the company. Gerry, in his new role as Executive Chairman, will focus on strategy, governance, and supporting the senior leadership team.

Mark and Gerry’s professional partnership spans over a decade and a half, including senior roles at Enterprise Inns and the co-founding of Hawthorn Leisure in 2014. Their shared vision and deep industry experience have been instrumental in building successful, sustainable pub businesses.