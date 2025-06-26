Lumina Intelligence Launches Inaugural Category Management & Insight Awards

Share Post Share Email

Lumina Intelligence is proud to announce the launch of the Category Management & Insight Awards 2025, a new initiative designed to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions in Category, Marketing and Insight across the UK’s Foodservice, Wholesale and Convenience sectors.

These first-of-their-kind awards aim to spotlight individuals and teams who are using data, insight, and collaboration to drive tangible growth, enhance customer understanding, and advance strategic thinking within their organisations.

An Industry First

As the only UK awards programme dedicated specifically to category management and commercial insight in these sectors, the Category Management & Insight Awards address a clear gap in recognising the professionals behind the strategies shaping the industry. From rising stars to seasoned leaders, from bold ideas to collaborative success stories – the awards provide a platform for achievement at every level.

Five Award Categories:

Best Use of Data & Insight Award – for strategies that demonstrate category growth through data-driven recommendations

– for strategies that demonstrate category growth through data-driven recommendations Innovation in Insights Award – recognising original and effective approaches to delivering insight

– recognising original and effective approaches to delivering insight Best Supplier-Retailer Collaboration Award – for partnerships that demonstrate mutual benefit and measurable impact

– for partnerships that demonstrate mutual benefit and measurable impact Category & Insights Champion of the Year – honouring long-term vision and leadership

– honouring long-term vision and leadership Rising Star Award – celebrating early-career professionals already delivering meaningful results

Winners will be selected by an expert judging panel and announced at an exclusive industry event.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 20th November 2025 at Lucy Wong in London’s Fitzrovia, bringing together key decision-makers, category leaders, and commercial strategists for an afternoon of recognition, networking, and inspiration.

Entries are now open and will close on 15 August 2025. Individuals and organisations are encouraged to submit nominations either for themselves or on behalf of colleagues and partners.

For full category criteria and entry details, visit:

https://awards.lumina-intelligence.com