Legal Action Considered Following Demolition Of Crooked House Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

A council is considering legal action following the “unauthorised” demolition of one of the UK’s most unique pubs following a fire.

The Crooked House pub in Himley, near Dudley, was completely gutted on Saturday (August 5) night by a blaze that took 30 firefighters to extinguish, days after being sold by the brewer Marston’s.

On Monday, Staffordshire police said an investigation into the cause of the fire at the 18th-century pub was open and that a cordon around the site remained in place.

DI Richard Dancey said:

“This incident has caused a great deal of speculation locally and we understand the significance of the building within the local community.

“We would like to remind the public that our investigation is ongoing and we are reviewing all of the available evidence alongside fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident.”

Local residents shared their shock on social media after discovering the remaining structure of the popular pub, known as “Britain’s wonkiest pub”, was reduced to a rubbleon Tuesday morning. The pub was famous for its wonky appearance, caused by the building sinking due to mining subsidence, which created optical illusions such as coins appearing to roll uphill.

South Staffordshire Council said the demolition was “unacceptable” and has referred the matter to its legal team.

Council officers had visited the site and agreed a programme of works with a representative of the landowner.

Roger Lees, leader of South Staffordshire Council, said:

“At no point did the council agree the demolition of the whole structure nor was this deemed necessary.

“This council finds the manner in which the situation was managed following the fire completely unacceptable and contrary to instructions provided by our officers.

“As such, we are currently investigating potential breaches of both the Town and Country Planning Act and the Buildings Act.”

The council has also notified the Health and Safety Executive and is liaising with Historic England, the police and fire service.