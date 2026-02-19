Leicester Pub Gets £283,000 Transformational Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Hansom Cab, located in Humberstone Gate in Leicester, reopened on Friday 13th February following a transformational investment of more than £283,757. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Inside, the pub underwent a complete transformation to include brand new flooring, fixtures, fittings and furniture throughout as well as multiple flat screen televisions – to breathe a fresh lease of life into The Hansom Cab. In addition, the pub has been revamped to include a brand-new main bar and snug area.

Outside, The Hansom Cab hosts brand-new lighting and signage to greet customers as well as a refurbished garden seating between 8-10 people.

Luke Charlton, Operator of The Hansom Cab, said:

“It’s been fantastic to see The Hansom Cab’s transformation come to life and I am delighted with the results of the refurbishment. I’ve loved seeing the incredible transformation come to life over the past few weeks. The pub looks fantastic, and it has been a pleasure to welcome back our customers, both regular and new, back through the door!”

I would like to thank everyone, including friends, family, the community and of course the team at Proper Pubs, for all their support throughout this journey and helping to get the pub to where it is now. I look forward to all that’s to come at the Hansom Cab!”

On top of the fantastic drinks selection, the operator looks forward to hosting a busy schedule of entertainment for customers to enjoy including regular live music and karaoke every Friday evening, with live music starting at 7pm and karaoke starting at 9pm. Luke is also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. Going forward, he also hopes to support several local causes close to the community’s heart.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“I’m thrilled to see how well the refurbishment at the Hansom Cab has turned out and I am delighted that the opening night was a great success! This community pub has so much to offer and I’m confident that Luke will be able to unlock its full potential.”