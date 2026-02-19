Stonegate Raises £10k In First Week Of CALM Partnership

Share Post Share Email

Stonegate Group raised £10,000 in the first week of its new charity partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), following an outpouring of support from colleagues across head office, pub teams and guests nationwide.

The total was matched pound-for-pound by Stonegate as part of its launch commitment, bringing the overall first-week fundraising total to £10,000. This is equivalent to supporting approximately 820 calls to CALM’s free and anonymous suicide prevention helpline.

The partnership launched on Monday 19 January with Stonegate colleagues and pub teams coming together to show their support through a wide range of fundraising activities. Head office teams took part in marathons, games, and a bake sale, while colleagues also joined CEO David McDowall and CALM representatives for a ‘walk and talk’ around a local park, encouraging open conversations about mental health.

In a standout challenge, Stonegate’s Customer Contact Centre colleagues completed an epic 129-mile bike ride on exercise bikes, taking it in turns to cover the exact distance between Stonegate’s head office and CALM’s head office.

Across the estate, pub teams also got involved with local fundraising activity, reinforcing the role of pubs as places where people come together not just to socialise, but to support one another.

David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group, said:

“What’s really stood out in the first few weeks is the conversations this partnership has started. People have been opening up, sharing their own experiences, getting to know each other better and checking in on one another, and that’s incredibly powerful.

“We want our pubs and our head office to be places where people feel comfortable talking, not just on one day a year but all year round. This partnership with CALM has already had a real impact on our colleagues, and we hope it does the same for our guests too.”

Alongside fundraising, Stonegate launched its “5 Ways to Check in with a Mate” experience on its MiXR app. The interactive quiz offers guests simple, practical tips on checking in with friends, helping them understand how someone might be feeling and signposting users to further support and resources, while rewarding completion with MiXR points.

The first week also saw the appointment of Charity Ambassadors across different functions within the business, who will champion CALM activity, organise events and encourage colleagues to get involved throughout the two-year partnership.

The “Cheers to Checking In” Beavertown activation remains live across Stonegate’s pubs, bars and venues, encouraging guests to share a moment with a mate over a pint of Beavertown and take part in a social competition designed to spark connection and conversation.

Momentum is already building, with teams across the business signing up to future challenges including Tough Mudders, marathons and the Four Waterfalls Walk in the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons), where the leased and tenanted South West team will complete the route and finish with a cold plunge to raise further funds for CALM on 31st March.