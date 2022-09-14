Liberation Reports Strong Quarterly Sales

Share Tweet Share Email

Liberation Group has reported a strong summer of trading across the UK and the Channel Islands within its pubs, brewing and drinks businesses.

From 21 May to 3 September 2022, total like-for-like sales across its managed pub division was up 6.3% vs 2021 and up 30.0% vs 2019.

The operator says that its sales growth has been driven by an encouraging performance on drinks (up 14.2%), a robust performance on food and record sales in accommodation (up 5.7%).

A strong performance in the UK has been added to by an encouraging recovery in Guernsey and Jersey, benefitting from strong tourist demand and a gradual return to office working in St Helier.

“We have not been immune to some of the inflation pressures that others have seen within the sector, but believe we are better placed and prepared to manage, mitigate and avoid where possible and balance the need to deliver value for money to our customers while also protecting our P&L,” says says Jonathan Lawson, CEO of Liberation Group.

“Our marketing activity has continued to add some real tangible benefit to our businesses. From a position of 65,000 loyalty members in 2019, we have now grown our loyalty club to over 131,000 members and we have also continued to grow our database, which now stands over 265,000, enabling us to leverage significant value to our businesses by layering up and communicating targeted incentives and offers – from outdoor cinema nights, room offers, supper clubs and our famous loyalty Wednesday food offering.”

“Despite the obvious headwinds for customers and ourselves, we are confident in our ability to deliver a fantastic Christmas for our customers and ongoing investment into our business is testimony to the belief in our teams and in the potential for our business over the next few years.”