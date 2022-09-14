CAMRA Joins Calls to Save National Brewery Centre from Closure

Share Tweet Share Email

Responding to the announcement that Molson Coors is to close the National Brewery Centre in Burton upon Trent in October,

CAMRA’s National Director for Real Ale, Cider and Perry Campaigns Gillian Hough said:

“The planned closure of the National Brewery Centre in October will be a devastating loss not only to Burton upon Trent but also to the nation’s brewing history.

“While we can see the benefit of relocating the archives to a site where they can be properly stored and maintained, a limited display of materials in a new location is not an adequate replacement for the only museum in the UK focused solely on our brewing heritage.

“As one of the largest brewers in the world, Molson Coors have a responsibility to safeguard historical and educational facilities that are under its care. It is extremely concerning that Molson Coors is putting profits over protecting Burton’s place in global brewing history.

“CAMRA is urging Molson Coors to reverse their decision, invest in the Centre in its current location and ensure its collections are open and accessible to the public.

“CAMRA are poised ready to be part of a new campaign to save the National Brewery Centre and preserve the collections for generations to come.”